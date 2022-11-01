Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,560 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $80,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $204,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

WTFC stock opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.68. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

