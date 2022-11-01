Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,453 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Republic Services by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 18,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $132.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.27.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

