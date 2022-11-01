Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in APA by 205.7% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.78. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.