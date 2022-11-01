Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $161.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

