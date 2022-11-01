Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 34,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.98.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

