Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 371,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Cooper-Standard Stock Performance

Shares of CPS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.48. Cooper-Standard has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $28.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $605.92 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 86.67% and a negative net margin of 13.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPS. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 41,169 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper-Standard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

