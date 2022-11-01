Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $103.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.51 million. On average, analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,645. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $1,303,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,116.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,740 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 87.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

