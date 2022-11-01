Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.84

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.84 and last traded at $66.84, with a volume of 65042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Corteva Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average of $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Corteva by 294.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,590 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

