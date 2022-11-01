Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CJREF shares. Cormark lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.40 in a report on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Corus Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

About Corus Entertainment

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.0466 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.95%.

(Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Further Reading

