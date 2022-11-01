CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. CoStar Group also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.35-$0.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $82.72 on Tuesday. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $86.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 96.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.37.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,696 shares of company stock valued at $356,628. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

