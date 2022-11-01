CPI Card Group (PMTS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.31 million during the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 4.66%.
Shares of PMTS stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $20.01. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,832. The company has a market capitalization of $225.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.29. CPI Card Group has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24.
CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.
