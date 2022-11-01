Credit Suisse Group Cuts ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Price Target to €5.91

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Credit Suisse Group from €7.29 ($7.44) to €5.91 ($6.03) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PBSFY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.50 ($8.67) to €8.65 ($8.83) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €7.00 ($7.14) to €6.20 ($6.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €17.80 ($18.16) to €12.80 ($13.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €20.00 ($20.41) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

OTCMKTS:PBSFY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. 2,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.39.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

