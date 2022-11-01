Critical Analysis: Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) & HG (OTCMKTS:STLY)

HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Rating) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HG and Generation Income Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HG $2.43 million 9.38 $2.76 million $0.73 11.00 Generation Income Properties $3.90 million 3.07 -$1.24 million ($1.57) -3.37

HG has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Generation Income Properties. Generation Income Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HG 0 0 0 0 N/A Generation Income Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HG and Generation Income Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares HG and Generation Income Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HG 36.26% -1.74% -1.29% Generation Income Properties -44.54% -22.12% -4.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of HG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of HG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HG beats Generation Income Properties on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of 27 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation. The company was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. HG Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

