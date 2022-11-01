Critical Contrast: Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) and Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) and Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fuchs Petrolub and Hitachi Construction Machinery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuchs Petrolub 8.36% 14.18% 10.68% Hitachi Construction Machinery 7.37% 12.13% 5.73%

Risk and Volatility

Fuchs Petrolub has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hitachi Construction Machinery has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuchs Petrolub 0 2 1 0 2.33 Hitachi Construction Machinery 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub and Hitachi Construction Machinery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Fuchs Petrolub currently has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 479.02%. Given Fuchs Petrolub’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fuchs Petrolub is more favorable than Hitachi Construction Machinery.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fuchs Petrolub and Hitachi Construction Machinery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuchs Petrolub $3.40 billion 1.20 $299.32 million $0.51 14.39 Hitachi Construction Machinery $9.13 billion N/A $674.85 million $6.32 6.22

Hitachi Construction Machinery has higher revenue and earnings than Fuchs Petrolub. Hitachi Construction Machinery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fuchs Petrolub, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Fuchs Petrolub pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Hitachi Construction Machinery pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Fuchs Petrolub pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hitachi Construction Machinery pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hitachi Construction Machinery is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Fuchs Petrolub beats Hitachi Construction Machinery on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector. It also provides industrial lubricants, including chain lubricants, compressor oils, dry coatings, gear oils, hydraulic oils, machine oils, open gear lubricants, rapidly biodegradable lubricants, refrigeration oils, release agents, slideways oils, industrial oils, textile machine oils, and turbine oils. In addition, the company offers lubricating greases comprising assembly pastes, biodegradable greases, food grade greases, long-life greases, pastes for extreme temperatures, perfluorinated pastes, and wheel bearing greases, as well as gear boxes, greases for central lubricating system, extreme temperature, machine tools, plain and roller bearings, rail vehicles, spray cans or rattle cans, and solid lubricants. Further, it provides metal processing lubricants, including cleaners, corrosion preventives, cutting and grinding, forming lubricants, and quenching oils; and special application lubricants for application equipment, chain, dry coatings, food and beverage, gears, sugar processing, railway traffic, plain and roller bearings, glass manufacturing process, hot forming, maintenance, open gears, pastes, release agents, other specialties, special greases, and wind power plants. Additionally, the company offers open gear and surface coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE was founded in 1931 and is based in Mannheim, Germany.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators and wheel loaders, road construction machinery, wheel loaders, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines. The company also provides ICT construction solutions; ConSite that monitors machines' operational status, alarms by sending monthly operational reports, and notifies emergency alarms; Fleet management system, which offers real-time monitoring of each dump truck to optimize vehicle operation; and autonomous haulage system that enables the unmanned, autonomous operation of mining dump trucks. In addition, it provides parts, including hydraulic oil and filters, high pressure hoses, ground engaging tools, and remanufacturing components; and used equipment. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd.

