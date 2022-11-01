Critical Review: NovaGold Resources (NG) vs. The Competition

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NovaGold Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources N/A -84.45% -28.05% NovaGold Resources Competitors -130.85% -8.88% -0.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources’ competitors have a beta of 1.29, indicating that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NovaGold Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A NovaGold Resources Competitors 574 2965 3747 78 2.45

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 77.62%. Given NovaGold Resources’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NovaGold Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources N/A -$40.54 million -30.86 NovaGold Resources Competitors $1.50 billion $108.31 million -4.57

NovaGold Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NovaGold Resources. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NovaGold Resources competitors beat NovaGold Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

