Cronos (CRO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $31.25 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $2.83 billion and $31.25 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00091294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00068916 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014958 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00025689 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000287 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006934 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

