Cronos Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and $33.30 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00091272 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00068856 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001756 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00025283 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000285 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006919 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

