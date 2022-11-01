CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Plans $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd.

CrossAmerica Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years. CrossAmerica Partners has a payout ratio of 216.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 216.5%.

Shares of CAPL opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $740.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.71. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 73.25% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $48,546.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 183,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,229.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $164,924.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 180,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,258.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $48,546.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 183,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,229.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 68,459 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 77.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

