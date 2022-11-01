CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 79,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,896. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $676.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James W. Kuykendall purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,888.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James W. Kuykendall purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,888.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lance Humphreys sold 14,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $220,444.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,720.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 71.5% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 94,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 39,523 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFB shares. Stephens lifted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.