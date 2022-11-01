Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.60-$6.70 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCK. Mizuho lowered their target price on Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crown from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.13.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK remained flat at $68.59 during trading hours on Tuesday. 5,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,240. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average is $95.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $130.42.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. Crown’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is -32.35%.

Insider Activity

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 10.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 25.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.