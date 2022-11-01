Crypto Snack Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.40 Million (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. In the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. One Crypto Snack token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Snack has a total market cap of $75.40 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,446.60 or 0.31488591 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012298 BTC.

About Crypto Snack

Crypto Snack’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Snack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Snack using one of the exchanges listed above.

