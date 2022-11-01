Crypto Snack (SNACK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $75.40 Million

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Crypto Snack token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Snack has a market cap of $75.40 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,422.89 or 0.31293066 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Crypto Snack’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Snack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Snack using one of the exchanges listed above.

