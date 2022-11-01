CSW Industrials (CSWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $199.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 16.10%.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $128.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.58 and its 200-day moving average is $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.72. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total value of $285,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,409,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 10,800 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $1,437,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,840,484.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,409,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,800 shares of company stock worth $2,216,696 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 319.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 50.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 80.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

