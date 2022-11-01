CTC Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 169,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,403,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 16.7% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.14. The company had a trading volume of 100,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,558,010. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.51. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $109.46.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.