CTC Capital Management LLC Has $319,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

CTC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 677.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 896.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $517,213.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,492.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $517,213.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,492.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $4,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,128,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,027,514.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 51,923 shares of company stock worth $2,041,480 and sold 550,800 shares worth $20,881,109. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Shares of KDP stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $38.57. 36,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average of $37.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

