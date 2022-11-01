CTC Capital Management LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. Cummins comprises approximately 1.2% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 41,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Cummins by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 89,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.19. 2,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,579. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,340 shares of company stock valued at $7,777,079. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

