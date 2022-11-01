CTC Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,723. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 702,470 shares of company stock worth $63,808,063. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

