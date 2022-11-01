CTC Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.3% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,810,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,246 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,575,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,267,000 after acquiring an additional 820,504 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,714,085,000 after purchasing an additional 701,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.79. 18,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,930,059. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.14 and its 200-day moving average is $165.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $199.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

