Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.06% of W. P. Carey worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50,728 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,866,000 after purchasing an additional 97,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

WPC stock opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.061 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.