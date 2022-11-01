Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,992 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Healthpeak Properties worth $9,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 13.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,334,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,157,000 after buying an additional 286,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 473,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after buying an additional 32,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Wolfe Research raised Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

