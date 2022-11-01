Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,992 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Healthpeak Properties worth $9,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 13.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,334,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,157,000 after buying an additional 286,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 473,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after buying an additional 32,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Wolfe Research raised Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

