Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 403.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of KLA by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of KLA by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.58.
KLAC opened at $316.45 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.49%.
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
