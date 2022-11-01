Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $9.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

