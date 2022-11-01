Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,595 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Walmart by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $142.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.35. The company has a market capitalization of $386.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

