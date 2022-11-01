Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $131.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

