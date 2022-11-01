Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 526 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 40.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 31,959 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

