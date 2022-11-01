Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives $15.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $13.70 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

Shares of CURLF stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

