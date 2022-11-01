Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Reaches $0.88 on Exchanges

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 1st. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00004318 BTC on exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $469.40 million and $43.76 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,820,680,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,583,334 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

