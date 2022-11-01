Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.05% of Cutera worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cutera by 592.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cutera by 1,515.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth $402,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth $58,000.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CUTR opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($2.30). Cutera had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 151.43%. The company had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Cutera’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CUTR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Cutera Profile

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.