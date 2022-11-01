CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Short Interest Update

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the September 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock remained flat at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 214,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,032. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $86.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.42% and a negative return on equity of 121.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTMX. StockNews.com began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 196,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 207,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.