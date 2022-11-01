DA Davidson Cuts SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $70.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.40. 892,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.46. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,759,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,557,352,000 after purchasing an additional 542,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 83.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,156 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,513,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,384,000 after purchasing an additional 388,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,495,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,180,000 after purchasing an additional 692,031 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

