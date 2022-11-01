DA Davidson Increases Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target to $48.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at DA Davidson to $48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.64% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AX. StockNews.com started coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Axos Financial to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

AX traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,936. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $68,562.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $185,540.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $68,562.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,626.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,885 shares of company stock worth $729,303 in the last ninety days. 4.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 273.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 605.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

