DA Davidson Trims OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Target Price to $14.50

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at DA Davidson to $14.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.04% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OP Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.15. 60,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,324. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $169.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Transactions at OP Bancorp

In related news, Director Brian Choi acquired 21,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $264,485.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,127,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,585,085.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 42,224 shares of company stock valued at $514,911. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in OP Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 17.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 124,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 41.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

