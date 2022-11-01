DA Davidson Trims OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Target Price to $14.50

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at DA Davidson to $14.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.04% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.
Shares of OP Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.15. 60,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,324. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $169.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.60.
In related news, Director Brian Choi acquired 21,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $264,485.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,127,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,585,085.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 42,224 shares of company stock valued at $514,911. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.
