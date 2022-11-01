Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 300 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance
VTEB opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70.
