Dakota Wealth Management Buys 21,617 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 435.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,617 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after buying an additional 3,667,087 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,600,000 after buying an additional 3,551,800 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after buying an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,484,000 after buying an additional 1,109,278 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.83. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

