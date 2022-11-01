Dakota Wealth Management Has $2.63 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,353,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 137,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 345,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,224,000 after buying an additional 78,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $94.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.93.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

