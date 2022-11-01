Dakota Wealth Management Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 140.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 5,923.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Down 0.5 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

NYSE:UL opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.59. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $54.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

