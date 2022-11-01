Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,878 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE NKE opened at $92.68 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $179.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

