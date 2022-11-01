Dakota Wealth Management Invests $1.48 Million in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 102,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of ProShares Short QQQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $10,655,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 119.8% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 327.5% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 34,234 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $870,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Up 1.1 %

ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

