Dakota Wealth Management Raises Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 120.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CP. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 107.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 0.8 %

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

NYSE CP opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.22. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.