Dakota Wealth Management Sells 13,217 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,217 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $69.70 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.36 and its 200 day moving average is $95.87.

In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,611 shares of company stock worth $7,993,641 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

